Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Union Budget 2023: Realtor demands more sops, tax benefits for affordable housing sector

According to Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock, a survey conducted by his firm found that from 39 per cent buyers going for affordable houses in 2018, 26 per cent have shown interest in 2022 in the top seven cities.

In numbers, Of the 6.30 lakh unsold units, over 27 per cent are of affordable stock, the survey claims. (Representational/File)

MORE SOPS for the affordable housing sector, increasing the range of price and greater tax concession are some of the demands of the real estate consultancy group Anarock from the upcoming Union Budget to revive the “sluggish” sector.

According to Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock, a survey conducted by his firm found that from 39 per cent buyers going for affordable houses in 2018, 26 per cent have shown interest in 2022 in the top seven cities.

In numbers, Of the 6.30 lakh unsold units, over 27 per cent are of affordable stock, the survey claims.

Explaining the reason, according to the survey, the rise in prices of houses since the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in breaching the price bracket of maximum Rs 45 lakhs of affordable houses.

This resulted in buyers losing the benefits of the affordable segment like reduced GST at 1 per cent without ITC and other government subsidies.

“The size of units that qualify for various affordable housing benefits is currently 60 sq. m. on carpet area. While this is appropriate, the uniform price band of up to Rs 45 lakh for affordable housing is not aligned with the market realities of most major cities,” the survey says.

