‘Unilateral’ fixing of rates by govt: In protest, IMA doctors burn replicas of medical registration certificates

A 10-minute silent tribute in the memory of fellow doctors, who died while doing their duty in treating Covid patients, was also held on Friday. (Representational)

Highlighting issues related to treatment rates at Covid hospitals, limited oxygen availability and hardships faced by doctors who own small and medium hospitals, doctors with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday evening burnt replicas of their medical registration certificates.

Dr Aarti Nimkar, president of IMA’s Pune chapter, said the treatment rates at Covid hospitals were fixed unilaterally without discussing it with doctors or hospital bodies, about whether they were affordable. Because of these unaffordable rates, many private hospitals in the state are on the verge of closure due to financial reasons, said Dr Nimkar.

According to Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the action committee of IMA, on one hand, the “unaffordable rates have been forced on the doctors” and on the other hand, “doctors are being prosecuted by the auditors if there is any minor mistake in the bills prepared with the unaffordable rates”.

“There is a lack of trust on the part of the government in private hospitals,” said Dr Nimkar.

“This is an encroachment on our right to fix hospital rates. To force the doctors and ask them to adjust as per the government’s unilateral and autocratic orders is totally unfair. The reason for the failure to handle the Corona pandemic in Maharashtra lies in the short-sighted, unscientific, inhumane and repressive practices of the administrators, who are fully responsible for controlling the epidemic in this fashion, by tyrannising the doctors instead of consulting them. All local residents know that the contribution of all the private hospitals in controlling the Corona outbreak in Maharashtra is invaluable,” read an official statement by the IMA.

The leaders of all political parties and PMC authorities have been given detailed statements regarding the “oppressive treatment and abusive statements against the doctors, and about the unaffordable and unjust hospital rates”. IMA leaders will appeal them to extend their support for the justifiable demands of the doctors.

