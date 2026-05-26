Restaurateurs claim losses of up to 50% as Pune Police enforce 10 pm shutdowns

Food wastage, fear and weekend revenue losses of up to 50 per cent — these are some of the consequences after police suddenly began enforcing a 10 pm shutdown deadline on restaurants in Camp, Kothrud, Paud Road and Deccan between Friday and Sunday.

Kishore Sarpotdar, president of the Pune Restaurant and Catering Association and a committee member of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said restaurants typically meet weekly targets over weekends, with most dinner business picking up after 9 pm.

“Many restaurants lost their prime business and incurred huge losses due to prepared food going to waste and income loss because of the sudden action taken by some police stations. There was confusion among restaurants, permit rooms and bars. Everybody comes under pressure when this kind of action is taken by the police department without informing us in advance,” said Sarpotdar.