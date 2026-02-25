Young Edge: How undisclosed influencer ads on social media impact young consumers

While scrolling a social media platform, you have definitely come across your favorite influencer glowing with flawless skin and silky hair rave about a miracle cosmetic brand. “This serum transformed my life!”, they beam, adding a link to buy the product with a personal discount code. For younger people idolizing these role models, these videos are a siren call to empty their wallets.
However, paid endorsements presented as authentic reviews violate Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Advertising Standards Council of India guidelines. Terms ‘advertisement’, ‘ad’, ‘sponsored’, ‘paid promotion’ or, ‘paid’ must be used on any paid endorsements on social media, including photos and videos. Failure to disclose any material connection makes violators liable for action under laws like the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Ministry said in 2023.
Currently, implementation of these guidelines remains poor. As influencers mask paid cosmetic plugs as personal favourites, many young people fall for the ‘glow up’ hype without spotting the conflict of interests. The Indian Express spoke to youngsters in Pune to find out how undisclosed social media advertising affects society.
Varsha Panaskar, a 24 year-old psychology student, explained how routine social media usage promotes consumerism. “I often take quick breaks from studying to scroll through social media, where I see countless influencers promoting hair fall solutions and skincare with guaranteed results. I started using makeup in college, first, just kajal and lipstick, but now I use foundation and compact almost every day because of the influencers I follow. My skin used to be clearer. Now I get frequent pimples and irritation. I never really checked ingredients. I just bought what the influencers suggested,” she said.
22-year-old Nisha Ghadage, a kho-kho and icestock player, said that as an athlete, she has to be very careful about the products she uses, whether food, supplements, or even skincare. “I ordered and tried a hair serum promoted by a fitness influencer who claimed it was 100% natural and safe for daily use. Later, I realized it was a paid promotion that wasn’t disclosed, and the product caused scalp irritation during training. For someone like me, sweat and sun exposure already stress the skin and hair, so misleading ads can actually harm performance and confidence,” she said.
Similarly, 22-year-old engineering student Shivaraj Mane raised questions on the impact such ads have on people that trust these influencers with their heart. He said, “I once bought a premium skincare combo after seeing multiple influencers call it their daily routine. None of them clearly mentioned it was a paid partnership. The packaging looked impressive, and the results shown online were dramatic. But after using it for a month I saw no visible difference, only a lighter wallet. It made me question how easily we trust digital personalities. Especially younger people, who are more vulnerable to this hidden advertising culture.”
Rakshana More, a 23-year old working in the event management industry, said, “In my field, appearance matters because we’re constantly meeting clients and managing public events. I’ve noticed many influencers promoting skin brightening creams and instant glow products without mentioning that it’s a paid collaboration. I once purchased a skincare kit after seeing multiple honest reviews only to later discover they were sponsored posts.”
Many times the promotional posts are so natural that consumers do not realise or check whether they are paid promotionals. 25-year-old theatre actor Vishal Nikam said that ,“I regularly use moisturizers and sunscreen to maintain healthy skin. A while ago, I started using a hair fall serum and sunscreen that were heavily promoted by a well-known Instagram influencer. The way the product was presented made it seem completely safe, natural, and personally trusted. I didn’t even think about checking whether it was a paid promotion or sponsored content. I simply believed the recommendation…I have now noticed scalp irritation and no real improvement in hair fall.”
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune.
