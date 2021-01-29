scorecardresearch
Friday, January 29, 2021
Undertrial in murder case attempts suicide in jail, shifted to hospital from where he escapes

He was lodged in Kopargaon Sub-Jail in Ahmednagar under judicial custody. At 8.30 pm on January 27, he attempted suicide by consuming a disinfectant solution in jail, police said.

By: Express News Service | Pune | January 29, 2021 10:22:57 pm
pune murder case accused, pune murder, pune police, pune crime news, indian express newsThe accused, Samir Akram Shaikh, was arrested in a murder case at Shirdi police station in Ahmednagar in November 2020.

An undertrial in a murder case who attempted suicide in jail escaped police custody when he was admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment in the early hours of Friday.

The accused, Samir Akram Shaikh, was arrested in a murder case at Shirdi police station in Ahmednagar in November 2020.

He was lodged in Kopargaon Sub-Jail in Ahmednagar under judicial custody. At 8.30 pm on January 27, he attempted suicide by consuming a disinfectant solution in jail, police said.

Soon, he was admitted to the government hospital in Ahmednagar and shifted to Sassoon Hospital on Thursday for further treatment.

But at 5.30 am on Friday, he escaped from the hospital by giving a slip to the police personnel and home guard on duty at the spot, police said.

Kishor Autade, a police officer from Shirdi police station, has lodged the FIR in this case at Bundgarden police station against Shaikh under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code

