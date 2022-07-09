scorecardresearch
Undertrial held for wife’s murder kills self in jail

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 9, 2022 3:17:19 am

An undertrial inmate was found dead in Yerwada Central Prison on Thursday afternoon. Prima facie, the deceased, Sachin Madhukar Narawade (31), is suspected to have died by suicide by hanging himself to a tree on the jail premises.

Police said Narawade used to stay at Bajrangwadi in Shikrapur of Pune district and was a native of Jalna. He was arrested for allegedly killing his wife at their Shikrapur residence on June 2, 2022. He was lodged in Yerwada jail.

On Thursday afternoon, during a routine counting of undertrials, the jail staff found Narawade missing. Soon, he was found hanging from a tree inside the correctional facility.

