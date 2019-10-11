Undertrial found hanging in Yerawada prison, suicide suspected

IN a suspected case of suicide, a 30-year-old undertrial at Yerawada Central Prison was found hanging from the metal grill of a window on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Siddharth Dilip Kamble, was an accused in an attempted murder case. He had been lodged in Yerawada prison since June-end, after he was remanded to judicial custody.

An official from Yerawada police station said, “Kamble was found hanging from the grill of a window inside a barrack in Tilak Yard of the Central Prison on Tuesday afternoon. He had used an elastic band used in clothing. The jail staff immediately took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Primary probe points to a suicide.”

“Kamble had recently moved court for bail but his application was rejected. We have launched a probe into possible causes and the sequence of events leading to his death,” added the official.