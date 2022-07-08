Undertrial arrested for wife’s murder kills self at Yerwada jail

An undertrial inmate was found dead in Yerwada Central Prison on Thursday afternoon. Prima facie, the deceased identified as Sachin Madhukar Narawade (31) is suspected to have died by suicide by hanging himself to a tree on the jail premises.

Police said Narawade used to reside at Bajrangwadi in Shikrapur of Pune district and was a native of Jalna. He was arrested for allegedly killing his wife at their Shikrapur residence on June 2, 2022.

He was lodged at the Yerwada jail. On Thursday afternoon, during a routine counting of undertrials, the jail staff found Narawade missing. Soon, he was found hanging from a tree inside the correctional facility.

The death was reported to the Yerwada police station. Police took custody of Narawade’s body and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kate of Yerwada police station said Narawade did not leave behind any suicide note. Police suspect that he was in a state of depression which eventually led him to take his own life.

As per procedure, a case of accidental death has been registered at the police station and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.