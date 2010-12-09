Under-16 cricket: Maharashtra start well against Gujarat

Maharashtra were in a strong position at the end of day One in their match against Gujarat in the Vijay Merchant under 16 West Zone League being held at Ratnagiri,Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored a decent total of 272 runs before being bowled out in 83.1 overs,said a press release issued here.

Karan Jadhav played a fine innings but was unlucky to be bowled out on 99. Vijay Zol supported him well with 41 runs while Nikhil Naik contributed with 40 runs of his own.

For Gujarat,Chintan Gaja,Kenil Desai and Hardik Patel did most of the damage picking up thgree wickets each.

In reply,Gujarat scored 14 runs for the loss of one wicket before bad light stopped play. Mohsin Sayyed of Maharashtra took the only wicket,the release said.

Maharashtra U-16: 272 all out in 83.1 overs. (Karan Jadhav 99,Vijay Zol 41,Chintan Gaja 3/39,Kenil Desai 3/100,Hardik Patel 3/54).

Gujarat U-16: 14/1 in 6 overs. (Raxlee Taylor 13,Mohsin Sayyed 1/13).

