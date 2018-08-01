Under heavy police watch, Chakan situation returns to normal

Police personnel participate in a route march. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Police personnel participate in a route march. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

A day after Maratha reservation agitation turned violent in Chakan, life in the industrial area of Pune started going back to normal on Tuesday, even as the town and its surrounding areas turned into a fortress with heavy police deployment.

As a symbolic step towards restoring normalcy, police personnel organised a route march that started from Chakan police station, which had come under heavy stone-pelting on Monday, forcing policemen to hide to keep themselves safe.

The march covered the main streets in the area. Senior police officials also held meetings with local leaders and residents and assured them that law and order will be maintained in Chakan.

Senior police officials, including Inspector General of Kolhapur range Vishwas Nangre Patil, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil and others remained in Chakan to monitor the situation closely. While shops, offices and eateries in the town opened on Tuesday morning, several burnt vehicles standing desolately on local roads served as a reminder of the very recent violence.

“We had kept the shops closed on Monday morning as a bandh had been called. But we didn’t dare come back to our shops even later, when news of violence started coming in. Today, policemen have been posted in all areas.

Some of them came to our shop and asked for CCTV footage. We have given them whatever we had, as have other commercial establishments,” said Keshav Sable, who works at a local hardware shop.

A group of students from Gujarat, which was on its way to Sangli to participate in a sports competition and whose bus was gutted in the violence, were stranded in Chakan. The students waited at a local temple and looked for alternate transport arrangements.

On Tuesday evening, Minister of State for Home, Deepak Kesarkar, visited Chakan and took stock of the situation. He said a dedicated team was working towards identifying the miscreants and arrests in the case would be made soon.

Kesarkar said Chakan would soon be included in the newly-formed Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner and additional police force would be provided for the area.

“Several local residents have suffered losses and the government should provide them compensation,” said the member of a nearby gram panchayat.

