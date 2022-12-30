Under Covid shadow, people in Pune to mark New Year with prayers, resolutions, fitness activities

By Prajwal Jayaraj

Bars and restaurants in Pune are buzzing with people. The dress code has changed to a celebratory mood. Resolutions are being discussed and finalised. Everybody looks ready to start afresh, except, in some sections of the city where Covid-19 still casts a shadow.

Manoj Soni, 54, would love to celebrate the New Year but cannot afford to do so as his livelihood as a goldsmith was swept away within weeks of the onset of the pandemic. “There were customers who exploited the lockdown to refuse payment for services rendered. I struggled to keep up with rising living costs as fuel, food, shelter and clothing were getting harder to access due to my dwindling savings. Eczema has rendered his foot virtually immobile. The pandemic kept me from setting up shop,” he says. Soni’s son, an IT professional residing overseas, sends money to take care of the family but Soni is waiting quietly for a new beginning.

Two years have passed since the lifting of the lockdown, but people are divided on what the 2023 symbolises to them.

While many have been facing harsh times due to the economic decline, those that were able to maintain their livelihoods were still faced with the frustration of crushing isolation and boredom. Vivek Agarwal, 40, an IT Professional, is excited to celebrate New Year with his family and neighbors in their cooperative housing society in Pune. It is a way of putting behind him the dark days when people who had moved into new homes and localities were suddenly confronted with the realities of lockdown, when they had to spend their time inside and could not socialise and interact with others.

“We are looking forward to getting together to once again celebrate the dawn of a New Year and a return to simpler and more social times,” he says.

Similarly, Jaina Pramod, 37, a teacher at Sadhu Vaswani International School, plans to attend mass at her local church and express gratitude for the safety and prosperity of her and her family during the uncertain times and pray for a fortunate year ahead. “A small house party has been planned where the New Year would be celebrated with my friends and family. Grander ambitions have been put aside due to caution over the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus,” she says.

In keeping with a timeless ritual, many Punekars are using the New Year as an opportunity to hit new fitness goals. Geo Thomas, a finance professional in his 30s who is passionate about running, plans to cover a total of 2,000 km in 2023. He also aims to inspire others to take up fitness and health-related activities. Many people will celebrate the New Year by undertaking rewarding physical challenges. Rutvik Hingole, 20, a student at MIT World Peace University, will trek to Kalsubai Peak in Ahmednagar, the highest in Maharashtra, to witness the first sun rise of 2023.

On the other hand, Samarth, 20, who is pursuing his MBA, has been estranged from his family due to personal reasons. “In the New Year, I plan to reconnect with them by booking a flight back home to visit and surprise them. I will bring lots of gifts for my younger sister and a brand new sari for my mother,” he said.