Unchecked high-rises strain Pune: PIL challenges rules permitting more construction

The rapid urbanisation in and around Pune has come amid industrial and commercial growth, which in turn has led to a rise in population at a high rate leading to real estate growth. (Source: File)

As Pune witnesses rapid vertical growth driven partly by redevelopment, concerns over liveability and civic infrastructure have prompted a group of prominent citizens to petition the Bombay High Court. The petition challenges rules that permit increased real estate construction and seeks to abolish additional buildable potential to prevent severe urban strain.

“The matter requires consideration. The court and the petitioners issue notices to the Maharashtra government, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB),” stated a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna in its order on the petition.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and ex-mayor Vandana Chavan filed the petition along with prominent citizens Vijay Paranjpye, Ajit Abhyankar, Vishwambhar Choudhari, and Abhay Chhajed. It challenges the provisions allowing extra real estate construction through additional Floor Space Index (FSI) under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations, 2020 (UDCPR 2020).