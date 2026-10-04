Unchecked high-rises strain Pune: PIL challenges rules permitting more construction

A bench of the Bombay High Court has issued notices to the Maharashtra government, Pune civic body, and the central pollution control body after prominent Pune citizens, including former MP Vandana Chavan, filed a petition to halt extra FSI provisions.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 4, 2026 06:32 PM IST
pune high rise, construction, indian expressThe rapid urbanisation in and around Pune has come amid industrial and commercial growth, which in turn has led to a rise in population at a high rate leading to real estate growth. (Source: File)
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As Pune witnesses rapid vertical growth driven partly by redevelopment, concerns over liveability and civic infrastructure have prompted a group of prominent citizens to petition the Bombay High Court. The petition challenges rules that permit increased real estate construction and seeks to abolish additional buildable potential to prevent severe urban strain.

“The matter requires consideration. The court and the petitioners issue notices to the Maharashtra government, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB),” stated a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna in its order on the petition.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and ex-mayor Vandana Chavan filed the petition along with prominent citizens Vijay Paranjpye, Ajit Abhyankar, Vishwambhar Choudhari, and Abhay Chhajed. It challenges the provisions allowing extra real estate construction through additional Floor Space Index (FSI) under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations, 2020 (UDCPR 2020).

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The petitioners argue that these regulations were introduced without essential prior evaluations—including regional carrying capacity, infrastructure adequacy, environmental impact, and public liveability- rendering them arbitrary, unconstitutional, and environmentally unsustainable.

Pointing out that Pune already faces acute deficits in water supply, sewage treatment, waste management, open spaces, and traffic control alongside rising pollution, heatwaves, and flooding, they warned that unscientific densification will aggravate public health and safety risks.

Call to revert to 2017 rules pending studies

The petition appeals to the High Court to quash the chapters of UDCPR 2020 that allow extra FSI for construction in Pune and order the temporary implementation of the 2017 Development Control Rules instead.

The petitioners contend that the PMC should be permitted to implement additional FSI provisions only after conducting comprehensive impact studies.

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“The court should issue direction to restrain the PMC from issuing any development permissions under UDCPR 2020 till detailed studies on the region’s carrying capacity are carried out, which should include population density projections, infrastructure and utilities capacity assessment, public utilities and infrastructure capacity study and deficit analysis, traffic and transportation network study, environment and climate impact assessment, urban heat island effect and disaster risk mitigation, socio-economic impact evaluations, geotechnical and structural feasibility study, natural features, biodiversity and sustainability studies,” said Chavan.

The petition further requests the court to restrain the PMC from granting development permissions for Transit Oriented Development (TOD) without completing a city-wide impact assessment and finalising local area plans, and to stay UDCPR chapters on FSI increases in the interim.

Ecological and structural risks

While UDCPR 2020 incentivises the redevelopment of old, dilapidated, or dangerous buildings by offering higher FSI, the petitioners warned that this approach carries hidden structural and environmental costs.

They noted that UDCPR-driven growth leads to taller structures requiring deeper foundation excavations for underground parking. This process threatens to cut into crucial underground aquifers while significantly worsening construction and demolition waste disposal across the city.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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