Un-blocked

Professional hacker Ankit Fadia recently launched his 15th book,How to unblock everything on the Internet,at the Crossword bookstore,Senapati Bapat road. “We need to find a middle ground which allows a more efficient mechanism to remove offensive content from the Internet without blocking access to websites completely, Fadia said. His book was launched at the hands of P P Chhabria,chairman,Finolex Cables. Ganesh Natarajan,global CEO,Zensar Technologies,and Ravi Pandit,chairman,KPIT Cummins were the guests of honor while Aruna Katara,dean administration,I2IT was also present.

