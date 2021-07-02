Unauthorised construction: Court puts stay on Bagwe disqualification as Pune Municipal Corporation councillor

As per the order dated June 30 by Judge Sagar N Patil of the Small Causes Court, the judgment of June 29 disqualifying Bagwe as councilor is stayed till July 17.

After disqualifying Congress leader Avinash Bagwe as the councilor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over an alleged unauthorised construction issue, the Small Causes Court in Pune has put a stay on its order till July 17 for Bagwe to challenge it in the Bombay High Court.

As per the order dated June 30 by Judge Sagar N Patil of the Small Causes Court, the judgment of June 29 disqualifying Bagwe as councilor is stayed till July 17.

Bhupendra Shendge, a Pune resident, had filed a case, seeking disqualification of Bagwe for violation of law and unauthorised construction.

Bagwe had sought to challenge the judgment in the high court and said he had bright chances of success in the matter. He added that it would have caused irreparable loss to him if the judgment was not stayed for appeal against it in the high court.

The Congress leader said he has challenged the judgment of his disqualification for the term’s remainder over the issue of an unauthorised shed, constructed by his spouse.

“She duly repaired the shed by availing permission of the PMC. All rules and regulations of the civic body were followed. It is a matter of interpretation of legal provisions of laws and government notification,” he said, adding that the petitioner misled the court.