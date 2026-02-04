Umeed KiRun: How an annual cancer awareness run in Pune has grown into a community movement

Dilip Gavade was 45 when he was diagnosed with oral tongue cancer, which he blames on years of gutkha and paan consumption. He underwent a major surgery during which half of his tongue was removed, followed by an intensive course of treatment that included 30 sessions of radiation therapy and five cycles of chemotherapy—the final cycle being particularly challenging.

For six months after the surgery, he survived on a milk-based diet and later focused on regular exercise as part of his recovery. More than a decade later, Gavade has returned to his wholesale fruit business, walks 8-10 km daily, and interacts with cancer survivors as part of the Umeed Cancer Support Group.

On February 8, Gavade will participate in the ‘Umeed KiRun’, a flagship initiative of the Pune-based cancer support group that was set up a few years ago. According to founder and cancer survivor Anoop Mehta, the group’s aim is simple. “We believe life is bigger than cancer,” Mehta said. Gavade, who even undertakes the Katraj-Sinhagad trek, agrees. “I am determined to make the most of my life and live positively,” he added.

Padmashri Murlikant Petkar, a war veteran and India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, will be the chief guest. (Photo: Umeed) Padmashri Murlikant Petkar, a war veteran and India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, will be the chief guest. (Photo: Umeed)

‘Umeed KiRun’, an annual cancer awareness run, has grown into a powerful community movement. This year, the run will be held on February 8 at the SRPF Ground, Pune. Padmashri Murlikant Petkar, a war veteran and India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, will be the chief guest. “It is more than just a marathon; ‘Umeed KiRun’ is our collective responsibility towards cancer patients and survivors,” Mehta added.

“We also extend emotional and psychological support to cancer patients and caregivers by facilitating survivor interactions, motivational sessions and community bonding initiatives,” Mehta said, adding that their organisation believes that healing is not limited to medical treatment alone.

On average, over 1,500 participants are part of the ‘Umeed KiRun’ each year. This includes hundreds of cancer patients, including children, doctors, and caregivers, along with running enthusiasts and volunteers— reinforcing the belief that the fight against cancer is a shared journey.

Recognising the physical limitations faced by children undergoing cancer treatment, Umeed has introduced a special kids’ section within the event. This allows them to experience joy, inclusion, and encouragement in a safe, non-physical, stress-free environment. This thoughtful initiative ensures that young patients remain emotionally engaged and feel supported during a challenging phase of life.

A ‘disease buddy’ for support

A key highlight of the ‘Umeed KiRun’ will be the launch of Umeed’s Disease Buddy Course, a structured and professionally designed initiative aimed at training cancer survivors or individuals who want to help as ‘Disease Buddies’ for patients currently undergoing treatment.

These ‘buddies’ will provide emotional support, motivation, and practical guidance based on lived experience—helping patients navigate treatment with greater confidence and comfort. “The course has been developed with guidance from professionals working in the field of psycho-oncology, ensuring a sensitive, ethical, and responsible approach to patient support. Through this initiative, Umeed aims to create a strong, compassionate support network where no patient feels isolated during treatment,” Mehta said.