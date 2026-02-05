Umarti weapons back in Pune; 4 pistols, 5 cartridges with ‘KF’ mark seized from two men

Police team with the two men arrested with pistols and cartridges.

The crime branch of Pune city police has recovered four pistols and five live cartridges, with the mark “KF” on them, from two history sheeters.

A prima-facie probe revealed the four pistols were procured from firearms racketeers linked to Umarti village in Madhya Pradesh, which was raided by the Pune city police in November last year.

Police have identified the accused persons as Rohit Durgesh Dharmadhikari (24) of Old Sangvi and Abhishek Raju Tenkal (23) of Shivajinagar.

Acting on a tip-off to policemen Surendra Jagdale and Prashant Shinde, a crime branch team led by inspector Ram Rajmane and sub inspector Gaurav Dev laid a trap and nabbed the two accused persons near Dnyaneshwar Paduka chowk in Shivajinagar on Wednesday.