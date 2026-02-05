Umarti weapons back in Pune; 4 pistols, 5 cartridges with ‘KF’ mark seized from two men

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The crime branch of Pune city police has recovered four pistols and five live cartridges, with the mark “KF” on them, from two history sheeters.
A prima-facie probe revealed the four pistols were procured from firearms racketeers linked to Umarti village in Madhya Pradesh, which was raided by the Pune city police in November last year.
Police have identified the accused persons as Rohit Durgesh Dharmadhikari (24) of Old Sangvi and Abhishek Raju Tenkal (23) of Shivajinagar.
Acting on a tip-off to policemen Surendra Jagdale and Prashant Shinde, a crime branch team led by inspector Ram Rajmane and sub inspector Gaurav Dev laid a trap and nabbed the two accused persons near Dnyaneshwar Paduka chowk in Shivajinagar on Wednesday.
During a search, cops recovered four country made pistols estimated to be worth Rs 1.6 lakh and five live cartridges worth Rs 4,000 from their possession. As per a press release issued on Thursday, the cartridges of 7.65 mm carried the “KF” mark.
A police officer said KF may stand for Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFM) in Pune. A probe was underway to determine if the seized bullets were actually manufactured in AFM or whether the KF stamps were imprinted on the cartridges by its manufacturers.
Police said bullets made in AFM are legally sold to people with gun licences.
Police inspector Rajmane said, “A probe is on to know from whom and for what purpose the accused persons procured the firearms. Both the accused have a previous criminal record. They had earlier been booked in cases related to illegal weapon recovery.”
Additional commissioner of police (crime) Pankaj Deshmukh confirmed that prima-facie, a probe shows that the pistols seized in this case were procured from racketeers linked to Umarti on the Maharashtra – Madhya Pradesh border.
Umarti village, located in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as a hub of illegal firearms manufacture, sold under the unofficial brand name Umarti Sikligar Arms, or USA.
A police probe had revealed a large number of firearms seized from the criminals in Pune were procured from weapon racketeers in Umarti. Some of the Umarti made weapons were also found to be used in sensational murders in Pune.
