Umang, a boon for fliers leaving behind luggage at airports

UMANG, a mobile-based grievance redressal application, launched by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recently, is proving to be useful for fliers who leave their luggage behind at the airport. According to CISF, the app helped 25 fliers in the last one month to get their belongings back.

In November, the Pune unit of the CISF started promoting the app inside the airport terminal building. They asked passengers to download the app and if they forget their luggage or missed some belongings at the airport they can easily track through the app and the CISF will get back to them with their luggage in a day. The app is similar to CISF’s online portal ‘Lost and Found’, where passengers used to raise complaints about their luggage.

Hemendra Singh, CISF PRO, said, “On the portal, passengers could not raise a complaint or put a request. Instead, they had to wait for the airports authorities to upload the items found at their respective buildings on the portal.”