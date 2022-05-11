‘Ultimate test of human endurance’: Great Mawla Ghati Ultra will be held in June

The fourth edition of the Great Mawla Ghati Ultra, the mountain trail run, will be flagged off in Pune on June 18 with organisers expecting around 500-600 participants.

Of the few mountain trail runs in the country, the Great Mawla Ghati Trail held on the slopes of the Sahyadri by the Pune-based Jumping Gorilla Academy is one of the few such runs recognised by the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) and the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) world series.

The Great Mawla Ghati Ultra aims to test the endurance of elite athletes, much like the Mawlas or the warriors who had accompanied Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his fights with the Mughals. Adinath Naik, the organiser of the run, said it is named after the Mawlas to honour the warriors and their endurance which was the bulwark of the Maratha Empire.

Mountain trail running, Naik said, is the next level of sportsmanship and tests athletes to the extreme. Along with long-distance running, mountain trail running involves elevation as well. Given the rugged terrains and the challenges involved, training for these runs requires dedication and special training with Indian Army jawans and elite commandos participating in the race.

“It’s the ultimate test of human endurance and only elite athletes can participate in these races. The Great Malwa trail involves a climbing elevation of around 4,000 meters which is half the height of Mount Everest. Given the obstacles involved the physical agility of the athlete has to be the best,” he said.

On the global level, mountain trail running is a recognised sport with events like the UTMB in France being a well-known events in the circuits. The World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) is the governing body of the sport which has its own ardent votaries.

According to reports, mountain trail running could be included in Paris Olympics in 2024.