Encouraged first-year med students who returned from Ukraine to re appear for UG-NEET: MUHS V-C

Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar (retd), Vice Chancellor, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences( MUHS) said that as many as 1,200 students from Maharashtra, who had returned from war-torn Ukraine, had enlisted with the three month long online guidance sessions offered by the varsity.

“We have encouraged all first-year medical students, who may have missed just four to five months, to re- appear for UG NEET while mid-year students have started online sessions with their respective universities in Ukraine,” Kanitkar told The Indian Express, adding, “The final-year students are now preparing for the foreign medical graduate examination to be held in December this year. We have informed them that once they have appeared for the examination, they can approach MUHS for an internship.”

On Thursday the central government informed the Supreme Court that students pursuing MBBS in Ukraine would not be admitted to medical colleges in India as it would amount to backdoor entry to less meritorious students. State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh had taken stock of the situation after several medical students had returned from Ukraine and had launched e-learning solutions for them along with officials from MUHS.

Lt Gen Kanitkar pointed out that there was a different way of teaching the curriculum to students across varsities in Ukraine. “Hence, it was not possible to amalgamate the system here. So the expert faculty tied up with Elsevier, a noted medical publisher, to prepare digital content for the three-month online training,” the MUHS V-C said.

According to Dr Chitra Ambhure, professor and head of Medical Education, MUHS, said there were several enquiries from students and parents in the initial days. Students were encouraged to register with the online programme and a user email address was provided, she said. The three-month programme has been successful, she added.

NMC to help Ukraine returns pursue med courses abroad

The National Medical Commission will help Ukraine returnees, who want to pursue medical education in countries like Poland or Russia. Official sources told The Indian Express that students will be assisted to relocate to universities in other countries so that they can complete their studies. The NMC came out with a public notice on September 6, regarding the no-objection for the mobility programme so that Indian medical students, who were pursuing their education in Ukraine, had to come back after Russia launched a military campaign. The Academic Mobility programme refers to temporary relocation to countries such as Poland, Austria and Georgia, among others. The degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university, as per the notice.