scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Encouraged first-year med students who returned from Ukraine to re appear for UG-NEET: MUHS V-C

Lt Gen Kanitkar pointed out that there was a different way of teaching the curriculum to students across varsities in Ukraine.

Ukraine students arrive back home in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar (retd), Vice Chancellor, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences( MUHS) said that as many as 1,200 students from Maharashtra, who had returned from war-torn Ukraine, had enlisted with the three month long online guidance sessions offered by the varsity.

“We have encouraged all first-year medical students, who may have missed just four to five months, to re- appear for UG NEET while mid-year students have started online sessions with their respective universities in Ukraine,” Kanitkar told The Indian Express, adding, “The final-year students are now preparing for the foreign medical graduate examination to be held in December this year. We have informed them that once they have appeared for the examination, they can approach MUHS for an internship.”

On Thursday the central government informed the Supreme Court that students pursuing MBBS in Ukraine would not be admitted to medical colleges in India as it would amount to backdoor entry to less meritorious students. State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh had taken stock of the situation after several medical students had returned from Ukraine and had launched e-learning solutions for them along with officials from MUHS.

Lt Gen Kanitkar pointed out that there was a different way of teaching the curriculum to students across varsities in Ukraine. “Hence, it was not possible to amalgamate the system here. So the expert faculty tied up with Elsevier, a noted medical publisher, to prepare digital content for the three-month online training,” the MUHS V-C said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

According to Dr Chitra Ambhure, professor and head of Medical Education, MUHS, said there were several enquiries from students and parents in the initial days. Students were encouraged to register with the online programme and a user email address was provided, she said. The three-month programme has been successful, she added.

NMC to help Ukraine returns pursue med courses abroad

More from Pune

The National Medical Commission will help Ukraine returnees, who want to pursue medical education in countries like Poland or Russia. Official sources told The Indian Express that students will be assisted to relocate to universities in other countries so that they can complete their studies. The NMC came out with a public notice on September 6, regarding the no-objection for the mobility programme so that Indian medical students, who were pursuing their education in Ukraine, had to come back after Russia launched a military campaign. The Academic Mobility programme refers to temporary relocation to countries such as Poland, Austria and Georgia, among others. The degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university, as per the notice.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 11:33:49 pm
Next Story

Gujarat: State to execute all pending allowances of 7th pay commission

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement