She rose through ranks & became an ACP, now son follows her path

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

When Ujwala Pingale joined the police force in 1971, the sight of a woman in uniform was far less common than it is today. She entered a profession where she would often find herself breaking new ground. Nearly five decades later, having retired as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Pune in 2019, she can look back at a career that not only saw her rise through the ranks but also inspired her son, Nikhil Pingale, to follow the same path.

Today, Nikhil, 36, is the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Satara. While the two belong to different generations of policing, their careers are connected by a common thread – a belief in public service that began at home.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Yet, behind their shared profession lies a story of sacrifice, separation and determination, as a mother built her career in a demanding service while raising a family, and a son grew up to choose the very path that had kept them apart for years.

A graduate of Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC), Ujwala joined the police force as part of the first batch of women recruited through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in 1971.

After six months of training, she began a career that took her through different assignments, including five years with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and two years with the railway police.

Being the only woman officer on duty was not always easy, particularly during day-and-night assignments. However, she remembers how her male colleagues supported her during those years. “When I was the only female officer, especially during day-and-night duties, the male officers around me helped me a lot. Their support made a difference,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

But the challenges of her profession extended beyond the workplace. Policing demanded long hours, frequent transfers and daily travel, leaving little time for family. Her husband, Nandakumar Pingale, was engaged in business, while Ujwala’s parents helped raise their children in Rajgurunagar, away from Pune.

For Nikhil, this meant growing up largely in his grandparents’ care while his mother continued her duties. “She travelled every day by PMT bus, and it took her more than two hours each way. That meant three to four hours of travelling every day. Transfers were common, so we were apart quite a lot too,” he said.

Despite the demands of her job, Ujwala continued to make time for her children whenever she could. “She still managed to make meals for me and help me with my studies. She sacrificed a lot,” Nikhil said.

Those years also shaped his understanding of his mother’s work. Rather than distancing him from the profession that demanded so much of her time, they gradually drew him towards it. Nikhil said his interest in public service was influenced by watching his mother dedicate herself to policing, even when it came at a personal cost.

Story continues below this ad

“For me, it was a combination of my mother’s influence and my own fascination with public service. She would always tell me that if you really want to understand the social fabric of society and how people interact, you should work in the police force for at least five years. That stayed with me and influenced my decision to join the service,” he said.

“My parents were very happy when I told them I wanted to become a police officer, but my mother was the happiest of all,” he said.

Nikhil completed his engineering degree in 2011 and cleared the civil services examination in 2014. Following training in Hyderabad, he underwent six months of probationary training in Gondia before beginning his assignments as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Pandharpur and Additional Superintendent of Police in Wardha. “My mother was so happy when she saw me for the first time in the uniform,” says Nikhil.

His career subsequently took him to Gadchiroli as Commandant, Latur as SP, Gondia as SP and Pune as Deputy Commissioner of Police, before his current posting in Satara as SP. For Ujwala, the qualities she admired in her own father appear to have found a place in the next generation. “My father’s qualities have come into my son,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

For Nikhil, following his mother’s footsteps has also meant recognising the demands that the profession places on families.

“My mother sacrificed a lot of things for me and my sister. My family has always supported us, and I know how important that support has been,” he said.