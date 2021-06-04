With Class 12 board exams cancelled, UG admissions next worry for Pune students

Earlier this week, the government cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

Now that the CBSE, ICSE and several state boards have announced the cancellation of board examinations for Class XII, anxious students and parents are now worried about admission to first-year undergraduate courses.

With uncertainty looming over the evaluation criteria to be adopted by examination boards for the assessment of class 12 students and a lack of clarity on when the mark sheets will be received, students are now making desperate calls to universities and colleges with admission enquiries.

Career counsellor Vivek Velankar said that Class XII science students, besides those opting for Bachelor of Sciences degrees, should concentrate on entrance exams. “Admissions to professional degree courses like medicine, engineering, pharmacy, architecture and law will still take place through state CET or national entrance tests. Students from Class XII wishing to take up these courses should concentrate on it, since now competition may be tougher,” he said.

“For students taking up BSc specialised courses like biotechnology or computer sciences and such, they should watch out for college entrance tests which are yet to be announced. As far as traditional courses in pure sciences or a regular arts or commerce undergraduate degree goes, students in junior colleges are most likely to be promoted to degree courses in the same colleges. Others should just wait for the final mark sheets to be given and the state government’s announcement on admissions,” Velankar added.

Since Class XII students belong to various different boards, each of which have announced a different method of arriving at final results in the absence of exams, experts said that students should wait till a formula is arrived at to bring parity to the results.

As far as admissions in state-run colleges go, a high-level consultation meeting is expected soon. Dr Nitin Karmalkar, the vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, said: “The higher education minister will chair a meeting to discuss first-year UG admissions soon. We have all sent in our suggestions. My personal thought is that we should conduct an online CET at every division level. It can test the ability and aptitude of students.”

Meanwhile, even as uncertainty looms over first-year undergraduate admissions in state-run colleges, deemed and private universities have already started the process of admissions beginning with entrance tests. In fact, today (June 4) is the last date for registration for SET (Symbiosis Entrance Test), the gateway to admissions for various undergraduate courses at Symbiosis International University. At MIT university too, more than a thousand applications have already been received, confirmed pro-vice-chancellor Dr Ravikumar Chitnis. “We are addressing students in batches via Zoom meetings explaining to them the procedure and what to expect since students have a lot of questions,” he said.

Dr Umesh Patwardhan, director, counselling and admissions office, Vishwakarma University said one round of entrance tests have already taken place in March while the second is scheduled for July 3, registrations for which close on July 2. “Since there is uncertainty over the admission schedule in state-run universities, even larger number of students are turning to private universities. Our phones have not stopped ringing. We are conducting an entrance test for professional courses like Btech Computer Engineering, BPharm, BBA, LLB and LLM, Bachelor of Design and such. As far as traditional B.A., BCom, BSc degrees go, we are taking applications and once the results are finally declared, we will prepare the merit list and declare it. In any case, our academic year for all courses begins on August 9th,” he said.

