Amid LPG crunch, Udupi restaurants turn to coal, electric options

At Cafe Udupi in Viman Nagar, where commercial LPG is currently unavailable, the kitchen has completely transitioned to electric equipment. (Source: Express Photo)

Written by Nilambari Salunke

At one of the most popular Udipi eateries in Baner, Idlicious, dosas have been off the menu for the last two weeks. “We were even shut for a week,” says proprietor Anjali Pokish.

“We have only recently managed to restart just the plain dosas using a coal chulha and an electrical coil bhatti, but both are expensive alternatives. I had to spend nearly Rs 35,000 to get the place running again with alternate means of cooking and that too with a much shorter menu,” she added.

The LPG gas shortage due to the war is now beginning to significantly impact Udupi restaurants across Pune, with several eateries reporting disruptions in daily operations, reduced menus, and a shift to alternative cooking methods such as electric bhattis, induction stoves, and even coal-based setups.