Amid LPG crunch, Udupi restaurants turn to coal, electric options

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Written by Nilambari Salunke
At one of the most popular Udipi eateries in Baner, Idlicious, dosas have been off the menu for the last two weeks. “We were even shut for a week,” says proprietor Anjali Pokish.
“We have only recently managed to restart just the plain dosas using a coal chulha and an electrical coil bhatti, but both are expensive alternatives. I had to spend nearly Rs 35,000 to get the place running again with alternate means of cooking and that too with a much shorter menu,” she added.
The LPG gas shortage due to the war is now beginning to significantly impact Udupi restaurants across Pune, with several eateries reporting disruptions in daily operations, reduced menus, and a shift to alternative cooking methods such as electric bhattis, induction stoves, and even coal-based setups.
Pokish said the restaurant currently offers mainly idli, vada, sambhar, and chutney and plain dosas due to constraints in cooking infrastructure. “It’s a challenge but we have to rise to it to keep the business going,” she sighs. Incidentally, Idlicious is asking its customers, who express disappointment at not getting their staple dosa, to buy their ready batter and make them at home as the next best alternative.
At Cafe Udupi in Viman Nagar, where commercial LPG is currently unavailable, the kitchen has completely transitioned to electric equipment.
“We are managing an electric bhatti for dosa and other items. There is no LPG available at the moment,” said Rizwana Mujawar, highlighting the sudden shift in operations.
Even restaurants with piped gas connections are facing challenges. At Vaishali Restaurant on Fergusson College Road, a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) connection continues to supply fuel, but at significantly reduced pressure.
“There is around a 20 per cent drop in gas pressure. It takes much longer to cook food, and customers have to wait. Naturally, they get upset because of the delay,” said manager Nikhil Pilane.
He added that while the main kitchen relies on pipeline gas, LPG cylinders are being used selectively at the chaat counter through existing stock. Pilane requested The Indian Express to highlight the issue and urge the government to take immediate action, stressing that the situation needs urgent attention as operations are already being affected.
“We hope this issue is highlighted so the government becomes aware. If this crisis continues, we may have to reduce our menu,” he said.
Meanwhile, at Peshwa Restaurant, Shivaji Nagar, South Indian offerings have been largely discontinued over the past two to three weeks.
“We have stopped most South Indian items, including dosa. We are using induction, but it cannot support full-scale cooking. The menu has been cut down,” said manager Jay Duary.
“Restaurants have to keep their businesses running, but it is getting increasingly difficult. If restaurants shut down, many livelihoods will be affected,” he added.
Udupi restaurants, which depend heavily on continuous high heat for dishes like dosa, are particularly vulnerable to disruptions in fuel supply. Owners say that while they are attempting to adapt, alternatives such as electric and coal-based cooking are either inefficient or expensive, making long-term sustainability difficult.