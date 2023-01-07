‘Uddhav will beat him with chappal’: Union minister Narayan Rane says he will meet Uddhav Thackeray, expose Raut

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut challenged him to meet him without his “rajavastra (official dress)”, Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane said on Saturday that he will meet Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and expose Raut’s ‘secret conversations’ with him.

“After I became a Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Raut used to come and sit next to me. I will reveal to Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi what Raut used to tell me about them. After I reveal what Raut used to tell me about them Uddhav and Rashmi will beat him with chappal,” Rane told reporters in Mumbai.

Rane said Sanjay Raut has taken a “supari (contract)” to finish off the Shiv Sena. “I worked for the growth of Shiv Sena since it came into being in 1969…But Sanjay Raut is trying to finish off the Sena. From 56 MLAs, it has come down to 12 MLAs,” he said.

Rane said Raut is an editor for a namesake. “Tell me one good editorial he has written…He has not,” the minister said.

Rane said he is ready to meet Raut anywhere he wants. “I have never sought protection…I have been given protection. I am a minister, I have to tour the country…,” he said.

On Friday, Rane had said that Raut was once again laying roads for entering jail. “Raut is preparing ground for entering jail again…I am not going to leave him…I have preserved the editorial of December 26 from Saamana,” he said.

In response, Raut said, “Rane will go to jail for 50 years if I expose his financial dealings…he should not force me to speak out. Who is he (Rane) to put me in jail? I had gone to jail for my party. I had not fled like him. I had not surrendered. I am Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik.”