Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to skip PM Modi’s metro inauguration in Pune

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a 12-km stretch of Pune Metro on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will stay away from the event, said Shiv Sena members.

The Sena mouthpiece Saamana, meanwhile, made no mention that PM Modi was slated to inaugurate the rail service.

While Shiv Sena cited no reason officially for Thackeray skipping the event, party leaders said that the chief minister wants to send out a strong message to the prime minister against the alleged harassment of the Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders by the Centre. “Whatever the central government is doing against the Sena and MVA leaders, he (Thackeray) has not liked it one bit,” said a party leader.

PM Modi is slated to inaugurate Pune Metro stretches on two corridors at 11.30 am today (Sunday). From the MVA government’s side, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP and Urban Development Department Minister Eknath Shinde of the Sena will attend the inauguration ceremony.

When asked about the chief minister staying away from the event, Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: The CM will skip the event but we are sending our minister Eknath Shinde. In the absence of the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will represent the government.”

When asked whether the CM had travel restrictions post his surgery in December, Raut said: “I don’t know whether this was the reason. I am not the government spokesperson. This is something which the government should clarify.”

While the Sena mouthpiece carried a full front page advertisement released by the BJP about the inauguration event, it, however, did not carry a word about it in its news sections.

“When the Sena leaders are being harassed brazenly by the Modi government through agencies like the ED, the CM sharing the dais with the PM is like giving sanctity to the Centre’s actions. The CM wants to express his anger at whatever the Modi government is doing,” a senior Shiv Sena leader said.

Last week, Ajit Pawar said that the chief minister had been invited to the event. “But it will all depend on whether he is in a position to travel post his surgery,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the city Congress said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole will lead a protest against the prime minister. “The police have permitted us to protest…We are demanding an apology from the PM for saying that Congress spreads Covid in Maharashtra. Also, the metro project was initiated by the Congress-NCP government in 2014 and the BJP is trying to solely claim credit for it,” said Congress city spokesperson Ramesh Iyer.

Metro officials said after the inauguration of the service by PM Modi, it will be thrown open to the people by 3 pm. But from tomorrow (Monday), the service will run from 8 am to 9 pm.