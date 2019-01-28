Uddhav Thackeray summons MPs to Mumbai, Shiv Sena meet likely to set tone for LS polls

AFTER criticising the BJP through his speeches and party mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to a hold a meeting of all party MPs in Mumbai on Monday. The meeting is expected to clear some haze over whether Sena will join hands with the BJP or go solo for the Lok Sabha elections. Sena leaders said given the tone and tenor of the party leadership seen in the past few months, the party chief is likely to indicate a “solo march forward”.

“I have received a directive from the party to attend a meeting of MPs scheduled in Mumbai on Monday,” Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne told The Indian Express on Sunday. Asked if any agenda had been decided, he said: “That is not the Sena style of functioning. When a meeting is called, we attend it. We never ask what the meeting is about.”

Explained Shiv Sena MPs seek decision Shiv Sena MPs seem to be in a state of confusion. Although they have started the voter outreach programme by organising meetings and holding events, they have no clue whether to take local BJP leaders along or attack the party. “In the absence of clarity on the alliance, we are struggling with these issues. If we attack the BJP, it will be like attacking our own government. Besides, we cannot campaign along with BJP leaders, as it might be contrary to our party chief’s stand,” said a Sena leader.

Sena’s Shirur MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil said: “When we are directed to attend a meeting, we ensure that we make it. There is no tradition of agenda being set for meetings. We are like disciplined soldiers who follow the directives of the party leadership.”

Both leaders, however, said that in the current atmosphere, what could be discussed other than the Lok Sabha elections. “It has to be about elections… I think it is an important meeting,” said Barne. Both leaders denied that there was any pressure from the MPs on the party leadership to hold a meeting to decide about the tie-up with the BJP. “The speculation that MPs put pressure on the Sena leadership is false. In the Sena, only directives are issued. Nobody can put any pressure, neither MPs nor ministers. This has never happened…,” Barne said.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested the Lok Sabha elections together and won 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Sena had won 18 of the 20 seats it contested.

But during the Assembly elections, the Sena parted ways with the BJP and contested solo. After the polls, the parties joined hands, along with other smaller parties to form the government in Maharashtra.

In the last three years or so, the relationship between the two parties has soured. The Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, has been attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uddhav has also praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

On the other hand, BJP leaders like state party president Raosaheb Danve and minister Chandrakant Patil have been talking about a possible pre-poll alliance with the Sena. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said there has been no open communication with the Sena, but through backdoors, they have been holding talks.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said although the Sena might not take a final decision on the possible tie-up during Monday’s meeting, it will give enough indications what the MPs should do.

“I think the final decision regarding the tie-up will be announced by the Sena at its rally in the second week of February,” Deshpande said, adding that Monday’s meeting is a sort of stock taking by Uddhav to gauge the party’s preparation and public mood in the Lok Sabha

constituencies. Describing Sena’s posturing as a bid to get maximum seats for the Assembly elections, Deshpande said: “If the tie-up happens, the Sena, by hardening its stance, is ensuring that it gets maximum during seat-sharing talks for the Assembly elections.” Sena leaders said the BJP might give in, as surveys have shown that the two will not fair better if they contest separately. “Besides, survey has also shown that the Modi wave has ebbed considerably,” said a Sena leader.