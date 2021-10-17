Uddhav said no to CM post, I announced his name: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that when his party, Congress and Shiv Sena decided to join hands to form the Maharashtra government in 2019, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray didn’t want the chief minister’s post but it was he (Pawar) who announced that Thackeray would be the chief minister.

“When the three parties decided to form the government, we held a meeting of MLAs of all three parties. At the meeting, Uddhav was sitting next to me… There were three names before me. Uddhav was saying no, but I held his hand, raised it and said, he will be the chief minister…The Sena had more numbers than the other two parties. Therefore, it is wrong to criticise Uddhav Thackeray by saying that he intended to become the chief minister,” Pawar said at a press conference in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday.

Pawar’s response came after BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Thackeray had harboured ambitions of becoming the chief minister and that’s why the Sena had broken its decades-long alliance with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls.

Fadnavis was responding to Thackeray’s attack on the BJP during the Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Friday, when the CM said the alliance would not have broken if the BJP had kept its word of giving the CM’s post to the Sena.

“I thought why not the son of a person who had contributed for Maharashtra should become the CM, and I insisted Uddhav become the chief minister. Fadnavis had worked with Uddhav so he knows how Uddhav is. He should stop questioning repeatedly about how Uddhav became CM,” Pawar said.

Alleging that the BJP-led central government was misusing investigating agencies such as the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and NCB, Pawar said, “Wherever the BJP is not in power, it is unleashing its investigating agencies and trying to destablise the government… Conduct raids or do whatever you want to do, but the state government will complete its full term. It is ruling on the support of the people…”

The NCP chief said nothing will come out of the raids. “The investigative agencies are supposed to comment on the recovered amount during the raids. However, in these cases, BJP leaders are commenting, which means the raids are being conducted with vindictiveness. After a former MP and a former CM makes allegations, the investigation agencies immediately conduct raids…”

Referring to Kiran Gosavi, a wanted accused in a cheating case in Pune who was cited by the NCB as an ‘independent witness’ during the detention of Aryan Khan, Pawar said, “It is a serious matter that the NCB has been found to be making a ‘panch’ (witness) those who have criminal backgrounds. It seems deliberate attempts are under way to fix innocent people”.