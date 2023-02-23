scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Uddhav Thackeray Sena leader attacked during Chinchwad bypoll campaign

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded Kate against the BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap, while Rahul Kalate is contesting as an Independent candidate for the February 26 Chinchwad Assembly bypoll.

The police said Bhosale along with the NCP activists was campaigning for Kate in Thergaon. All of a sudden a group of men attacked them and Bhosale and some NCP workers were injured. Bhosale was later admitted to a hospital in Baner for treatment.
Listen to this article
Uddhav Thackeray Sena leader attacked during Chinchwad bypoll campaign
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sachin Bhosale, the leader of the Pimpri Chinchwad unit of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, was attacked by unidentified persons while he was campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Nana Kate in the Thergaon area Wednesday evening.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded Kate against the BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap, while Rahul Kalate is contesting as an Independent candidate for the February 26 Chinchwad Assembly bypoll.

The police said Bhosale along with the NCP activists was campaigning for Kate in Thergaon. All of a sudden a group of men attacked them and Bhosale and some NCP workers were injured. Bhosale was later admitted to a hospital in Baner for treatment.

The process of lodging a First Information Report (FIR) in this case was on.

A senior police officer said prima-facie it appears that the attack was due to political reasons. A probe is on to find out those involved in the incident, the officer added.

Also Read
Pune sixth-most traffic congested city in the world: Report
Baramati Indapur highway women hit
Two women out for morning walk in Pune district die after unidentified ve...
In Chinchwad seat, BJP on the back foot as rivals raise decibel levels ov...
Misuse of power by BJP: Sharad Pawar on EC’s decision on Shiv Sena name, ...

The police have gathered videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene for investigation.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 13:27 IST
Next Story

Mumbai AQI shows improvement after two weeks

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close