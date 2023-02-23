Uddhav Thackeray Sena leader attacked during Chinchwad bypoll campaign

Sachin Bhosale, the leader of the Pimpri Chinchwad unit of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, was attacked by unidentified persons while he was campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Nana Kate in the Thergaon area Wednesday evening.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded Kate against the BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap, while Rahul Kalate is contesting as an Independent candidate for the February 26 Chinchwad Assembly bypoll.

The police said Bhosale along with the NCP activists was campaigning for Kate in Thergaon. All of a sudden a group of men attacked them and Bhosale and some NCP workers were injured. Bhosale was later admitted to a hospital in Baner for treatment.

The process of lodging a First Information Report (FIR) in this case was on.

A senior police officer said prima-facie it appears that the attack was due to political reasons. A probe is on to find out those involved in the incident, the officer added.

The police have gathered videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene for investigation.