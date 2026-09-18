Uddhav Thackeray says dragging his name into Disha Salian case politically motivated

Uddhav Thackeray said dragging his name into the Disha Salian case was “politically motivated.” (File Photo)

Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged that dragging his name into the Disha Salian case was “politically motivated” and warned of taking legal action if the “character assassination” did not stop.

Uddhav’s remark came a day after Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray denied ever knowing or meeting Disha Salian.

“My name is mentioned (in the FIR). Tomorrow yours will be too. There is no connection whatsoever, direct or indirect. How long are we supposed to endure this? Tomorrow Narendra Modi and Donald Trump’s names might be added too. Why is my name being dragged into this? It is politically motivated. We remained silent, but enough with this cheap character assassination. Otherwise, we will take legal recourse as well. We have no connection to this matter,” the Sena (UBT chief said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he addressed a rally on the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day.