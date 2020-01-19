Wish for every policeman’s aim to be accurate, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said shooting was one of his interests and it was “a kind of meditation”. Thackeray said shooting was one of his interests and it was “a kind of meditation”.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his desire to set up a shooting range in every district of Maharashtra, saying, “I wish for every policeman’s aim to be accurate. I propose that there should be a state police shooting range with all facilities in every district of Maharashtra.”

The CM was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 13th All India Police Shooting Sports Championship at Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Thackeray said shooting was one of his interests and it was “a kind of meditation”. “Like in yoga, there is a need to control your breathing but in case of shooting, when there is coordination between the mind and the hand, chances of missing the aim are minimal,” he said.

The winners were felicitated and lauded by the CM. “There is no victory or defeat in any competition. There should be determination. If there is determination, then everything is possible and a win is certain,” he said.

The Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) emerged as champions in the women’s and men’s categories of the event, in which more than 560 shooters from 28 teams, including Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Arjuna awardee Samresh Jung of the CISF won the ‘Best Shot’ in the men’s 25m centre fire pistol and standard pistol while Meera Singh of the CRPF bagged the ‘Best Shot’ in the women’s 300m big bore free rifle 3 position.

In the overall men’s and women’s event, CRPF secured the first position and the BSF emerged runner-up. In the men’s category, CRPF got 45 points and the BSF got 42, while in the women’s category, CRPF scored 33 points and the BSF got 29. The BSF emerged victorious in the men’s pistol event while the CRPF bagged the trophies for the men’s rifle event, women’s rifle and pistol events.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, MP Shrirang Barne, Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, senior woman shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar (‘Shooter Dadis’), Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bisnoi and former CRPF inspector general of police T S Dhillon (retd) were also present.

