Autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra write to CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking action against loan recovery agents

Autorickshaw drivers in the state have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking strict action against loan recovery agents after the image of an autorickshaw driver who was beaten up mercilessly by agents in Kharadi area of Pune went viral recently.

Earlier this week, Kishore Pawar was beaten up by agents of Bajaj Finance Ltd over non-payment of dues, triggering protests among autorickshaw drivers. In the viral image, Pawar is seen sprawled on the ground in a semi-conscious state.

The company has said that it is looking into the matter.

Pawar, who was admitted to the hospital by fellow autorickshaw drivers, has lodged a complaint with Chandannagar police station. When contacted, Police Inspector Sunil Jadhav said, “We have registered a non-cognisable offence against the recovery agents. Pawar has suffered some injuries but was discharged from the hospital. However, two days ago he complained to us that his condition has worsened. We are investigating the matter.” The officer added that MNS workers met him seeking strong action in the matter.

President of Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat Baba Kamble said Pawar had told the agents that his earnings had dropped drastically. “Due to the Covid curbs he was not in a position to repay the loan,” Kamble said.

“All of them pounced upon him, beat him up mercilessly, smashed his mobile phone and threw him on the ground. He lay there for a while in a semi-conscious state before being shifted to the hospital. I heard he has suffered serious injuries,” he elaborated.

In a statement, Bajaj Finance Limited said, “We value customers and hold them in high esteem. We have a standard policy and process in dealing with customers and do not tolerate any inappropriate conduct or breach of the same, either by employee or agency personnel. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the incident and will work with the concerned authorities to take the matter to its appropriate conclusion.”

The panchayat has written to the Chief Minister and to Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, urging them to extend support to autorickshaw drivers who have been hit hard by the pandemic-induced curbs.

“For the last 14 months, the sector has suffered due to the Covid restrictions. If autorickshaw drivers have no money to feed their families, how will they repay their loans?,” Kamble asked. He said the organisation has urged the Chief Minister to ask finance companies to postpone their recovery drive till curbs are fully relaxed. “Our delegation will also personally meet the Chief Minister.”

The organisation’s chief alleged that finance companies even forcibly take away the vehicles of those unable to repay their loan. “This is illegal and inhuman. The companies should first approach the courts and only on the court’s direction will they be able to seize the vehicles,” he said.

Responding to this Inspector Jadhav said, “The finance companies are expected to inform the nearest police station about their action. However, they give us general intimation, not specific details,” he said.

Kamble pointed out that when a driver purchases an autorickshaw, he has to pay Rs 35,000 as GST, besides road tax and other expenses. “This comes to about Rs 60,000. Besides, we have to pay Rs 15,000 every year for insurance and other taxes. Till date, the government has never extended any help to autorickshaw drivers. But at this critical juncture when thousands of autorickshaw drivers and their families are fighting for survival, the government should come to our rescue,” he said.

