Uddhav Thackeray backs Devendra Fadnavis for PM, then adds a BJP caveat

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said Monday his party would support Devendra Fadnavis if he ever became a prime ministerial candidate, but added that such an ambition would amount to “political suicide” within the BJP because the party’s central leadership would never permit it.

Thackeray’s latest remarks came a day after he said that “Operation Tiger”, under which six Lok Sabha MPs from his party switched to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was “Operation Devendra Fadnavis” to clip Fadnavis’s wings.

“If a Marathi person were to sit in the Prime Minister’s chair, why would the Shiv Sena not support it? A person from Maharashtra is not a traitor,” Thackeray said while addressing a press conference in Shirdi, one of the Lok Sabha constituencies where the party’s MP, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, rebelled.

He was responding to a question about whether he would support Fadnavis if he were to express a desire to be the country’s prime minister.

‘Fadnavis’s position is in danger’

However, in the same breath, Thackeray reiterated that Fadnavis might be ousted from the Bharatiya Janata Party if he announced he was preparing to run for the Prime Minister’s post.

“If Devendra Fadnavis were to propose and announce that he is preparing for the Prime Minister’s post, would he even remain in the party? Declaring that he is preparing for the PM post is political suicide for him. I will answer your question about 2029 when the time comes. I will respond when he actually makes such an announcement,” he added.

Thackeray said he had explained Sunday with examples why Fadnavis’s position as the chief minister could be in danger.

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“I cited the examples of Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Just as Devendra Fadnavis is called ‘Deva Bhau,’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to be called ‘Mama.’ People thought Shivraj Mama could be a candidate for the prime minister’s post, which is why they moved him up to Delhi. However, everyone knows what happened afterwards”.

‘Shah Sena’

Thackeray claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants to hoist Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“In the past, whoever the RSS decided would be the BJP chief minister. Does the RSS still have that level of control? Does the RSS approve of the politics of poaching and betrayal?” Thackeray asked.

While taking a jibe at Shah, Thackeray said, “The Shah Sena desires that their child should become the chief minister even though he has no merit. It is for Shah to worry about, for Devendra Fadnavis to worry about, and for the BJP to worry about,” he said.

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Asked if he and Fadnavis might come together again, Thackeray said, “Because Devendra Fadnavis and I are on opposite sides, the people who are creating confusion in the middle do not realise things. Should we come together? That is his question. I am a well-wisher of his. I am speaking about what is in Devendra Fadnavis’ mind. I have no initiative to take; it is up to the will of the ”higher power.”