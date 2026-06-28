From Shivraj Chouhan to Fadnavis, BJP clips wings of ‘PM candidates’: Uddhav

Alleging that the BJP is sidelining Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is touring the Marathwada region, said on Sunday that the party clips the wings of leaders emerging as potential prime ministerial candidates.

”From Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP has been clipping the wings of all those leaders who have the potential to become the prime minister,” he said at a public meeting in Parbhani.

The Sena (UBT) chief said the BJP won elections in Madhya Pradesh by using Chouhan’s name.

“Whoever enters the race for the prime minister’s post is sidelined at the right time,” he added.

Thackeray further alleged that similar attempts are being made to “clip the wings” of Fadnavis.

Two days ago, Thackeray said Fadnavis looked helpless while sitting with him on a flight. ”I couldn’t even believe this was the chief minister. A man who has lost his self-confidence. His own people are clipping his wings, and he realises it. Where should he seek justice? Which door should he knock on? If he opens that door, they will clip his wings. So, he is just pushing through his remaining days,” the Sena (UBT) chief said.

I don’t have any wings at all: Devendra Fadnavis

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Later, when asked about the statement, Fadnavis reacted, “I don’t have any wings at all, so who would clip my wings?”

“I have the blessings of the 14 crore people of Maharashtra with me. I also have the blessings of my seniors,” the chief minister said.

“If we were sitting next to each other, we would have chatted. For me, political issues are secondary. We will solve problems through development. If we happen to sit together on a commercial flight, why is there so much discussion about it? I felt, are we sitting in a madhouse?” Fadnavis added.

Referring to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Thackeray said his influence had been intentionally diminished.

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“Nitin Gadkari was the BJP president. If he had become president again, he could have become the prime minister. That is why they clipped Gadkari’s wings so severely that they diluted his loyalty… Now, what can Gadkari do? How will he fly?” he said.

Thackeray further stated that the fate of six MPs who dumped the Sena (UBT) would be similar to that of leaders sidelined by the BJP. “A traitor is a traitor. They are ‘use and throw’ commodities. Tomorrow, the same thing will happen to the (Eknath) Shinde group. They will carry him on their heads for a while and then discard him,” he said.

Thackeray appealed to Sena (UBT) workers to ensure the party wins in Parbhani. He said the region should remain “saffron” (referring to the Shiv Sena’s ideology). He urged his supporters to keep the “flame” (his party’s election symbol) burning brightly against the “traitors”.

“If I had paid attention to these constituencies, the schemes of these traitors would have been exposed. They will face the consequences of breaking the oath of loyalty they took to stay with us. They dumped us for private funds. We have a report on where they spent the MP funds, how many times they attended the Lok Sabha, and whether they met ministers for development work,” he added.

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At a press conference before the rally, Uddhav said voters had elected the Sena (UBT) candidate as the Parbhani MP, but he committed treason. ”I have come here to apologise to the voters for this. I have also come to thank the people of Parbhani for handing us power in the municipal corporation,” he said.

Sena (UBT) leaders including Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, and Mayor Syed Iqbal were among those present.

Thackeray stated, “The root of this betrayal must be struck down. Otherwise, Maharashtra and the country will not survive. This is not Operation Tiger, it appears to be Operation Devendra.”

Recalling the days when the BJP lost elections during the Vajpayee era, Thackeray said, “It would have been better if we had buried the BJP back then. We are different people. We believe in Hindutva that says ‘Jai Shivrai,’ ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Our Hindutva is one that provides work for the heart and work for the hands,” he said.

‘Betrayal of Hindutva in Ram temple theft’

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Referring to the theft at the Ayodhya Ram temple, Thackeray said, ”Every Hindu wanted the Ram temple to be built. But the BJP has opened a shop in the name of Ram. They have forgotten the struggle of the kar sevaks. Disgraceful acts are being carried out under the guise of the temple. The theft in the Ram temple is in a way a betrayal of Hindutva itself.

“Why was the Ram temple built? Many people lost their lives, and riots took place. Because of Balasaheb, Mumbai remained intact. They tried to blow up Shiv Sena Bhavan. Now, they have turned the party into a ‘Babar Janata Party’. These people are Babar’s offspring. Just as he looted the temple, they are looting this temple. Did these traitors go to support them?”

Claiming that there was dissatisfaction across the country, the Sena (UBT) chief said, “The NEET paper is leaked, now the TET paper is leaked, and on the other hand, they are poaching MPs. There is only breaking and splitting everywhere. They have no focus on the public’s problems or farmers’ debt relief.”