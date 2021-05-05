Maratha community says SC verdict ‘unfortunate’, BJP blames MVA govt

Even as protests erupted in different parts of Maharashtra after Supreme Court quashed the law granting reservation to Maratha community, the Maratha Kranti Morcha described the verdict as ‘unfortunate’ while the BJP held the MVA government responsible and sought a special session of the state legislature to discuss the issue.

“The Supreme Court verdict quashing the law giving reservation to Maratha community is nothing but complete failure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The MVA government failed to convince the Supreme Court…,” said BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil.

“It was the Devendra Fadnavis government which had appointed the Backward Class Commission, got its report and the law approved in state legislature, and then convinced the Bombay High Court, which upheld the law. However, the MVA government could not ensure that the law would be upheld in the Supreme Court. It failed to present proper arguments which could have convinced the apex court to uphold the law. It failed to show exceptional circumstances for giving reservation to the Maratha community,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Demanding a special session of the state legislature, Patil said, “The government not only failed to convince the court, but there was confusion within its ranks as well.. Its lawyers were seeking postponement of hearings in the Supreme Court while pointing out that their client (the state government) has not briefed them properly.”

MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who has been leading the community’s fight for reservation, said, “The verdict is unfortunate but the Maratha community will accept it as it has come from the highest court of the land.”

Calling for restraint from the community, Sambhajiraje said, “The state and the central government should find a way out of this…we are going through a difficult period. We have to save lives and therefore I urge people to observe restraint.”

Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Vinod Patil, one of the respondents in the case, said,”It is a very unfortunate decision. It is going to have far-reaching consequences not only in Maharashtra but also in other states.”

While the Maratha community will continue its fight, Patil said, “A review petition will have to be filed in the matter but how long will we get stuck in legal hassles? Instead, the government should find a permanent out-of-court solution for this.”

Also Read | Explained: How Marathas got reservation and what happens now

Describing it as a ‘black day’ for the Maratha community, Vinayak Mete, one of the leaders of the Maratha community, said, “The verdict has come as a big blow to Maratha community youth. It is a black day for the entire community.”

Mete said state minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, should resign. “Chavan should tender his resignation as the government has failed to convince the Supreme Court as to why the law is important for the community. The chief minister should clarify now its plans to deal with the situation…”.

Pravin Darekar, opposition leader in state Legislative Council, said, “The government failed on all counts. It did not show a fighting spirit. Its lawyers were confused while fighting the case. The verdict has spelt darkness for the Maratha community.’

BJP spokesperson Ashish Shelar said, “Though the government has failed to get reservation for the Maratha community…, we will extend support to it if it takes strong steps for getting reservation…”.

Reacting to the SC verdict, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “The verdict was unexpected and disappointing. We will study the verdict and take appropriate decision in the matter.”