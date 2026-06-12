Uddhav Sena puts on a brave front as its MPs flirt with Shinde Sena

Dismissing speculation that seven out of its nine Lok Sabha MPs are planning a breakaway, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Wednesday that the party remains completely united. At the same time, the Sena has put three MPs under the scanner.

“There is absolutely no truth to the rumours that our lawmakers are breaking away. The party stands entirely united,” Raut told The Indian Express this evening.

He was reacting to reports that a group of seven MPs had allegedly travelled to Delhi to meet with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Shiv Sena has reportedly launched ”Operation Tiger” to snatch the MPs from Uddhav Sena.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, Whenever I come to Delhi, there is speculation in the media that a secret meeting will be held or a secret meeting has been held. I never hold any secret meeting. Whatever I do, it is done openly. The media circulate such news, raise questions and then itself provide the answers.”

Raut said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray maintains consistent communication with all elected representatives, adding that the core group currently remaining in the party has already chosen their side.

“Our party chief is in regular touch with all our Lok Sabha members. Those who wanted to desert the party have already done so in the past,” he said.

“The Lok Sabha elections are still three years away, and there are no immediate national or state polls on the horizon. Therefore, these conversations carry no real weight.”While denying any immediate threat of a split, the Rajya Sabha MP noted that people intent on defecting would eventually do so, regardless of how well they are treated.

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“No matter how much respect you give them or how many red carpets you lay out, once the worm of a treacherous mentality enters the body, it eats away at both the mind and brain. In such cases, regardless of the high positions these people may have enjoyed within the party for 35 to 40 years, they simply cannot remain loyal.”

The Sena (UBT) leader held central institutions and investigative agencies responsible for creating an environment that incentivises breaking political parties.

“The way the politics of dismantling established parties is being carried out using absolute power and influence, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, the Election Commission, the ED, the CBI, and even the courts share responsibility for it,” Raut alleged.

Meanwhile, Sena sources said the party is keeping close watch on the movements of at least three MPs. However, the three are Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav and Nagesh Patil Ashitkar. ”The three are in touch with our rivals…But they need MPs so that the anti-defection law does not apply,” a Sena leader said.

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Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje told The Indian Express. “I am completely stable where I am. I am not going anywhere, and nobody from the rival camp has even contacted me,” Waje said.

When asked whether he was contacted by the Shiv Sena, Sena (UBT)’s Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar told The Indian Express,”I am tried of answering these questions…If you have the proof of me attending any meeting, please send it to me.” Raut said, Whatever Omraje is saying is true. He is the party’s loyal soldier.”

On the other hand, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure refused to speak on the issue when reporters approached him. ”I don’t want to speak about this issue…,” he said.

The MP had also bunked a recent Sena rally held in Shirdi. At that time, Sena leaders had expressed fear that he was on way out.

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Wakchaure had first become MP from Shirdi in 2009. He had then defected to the Congress in 2014 but had lost the Lok Sabha election. He then joined BJP and contested as the party’s rebel candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but lost.

In August 2023, he had joined Sena (UBT) and won the subsequent Lok Sabha election. Interestingly, while joining the Sena, election Wakchaure had slammed the BJP and CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena while calling them sinners who are out to finish the Sena. He had warned Sainiks will take revenge from those who are out to finish off Shiv Sena.

Former BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil said, ” Today, 20 MPs from West Bengal have broken away and extended their support to the NDA. Leaders in various states are willing to accept Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. The NDA and its constituent parties do not need to make much effort. If Shirdi’s Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure is on that list, then he is welcome. Whether he comes or not is his decision; if he comes, we have no reason to feel bad.”

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, who is also the State Industry Ministry, also dismissed the speculations about a secret meeting with the MPs. ”The Sena has already clarified that no such meeting has taken place with any MPs. Our president Eknath Shinde does not need to hold any meeting to rope in MPs. Eknath Shinde was in Delhi for our national executive meeting.”