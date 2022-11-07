Uddhav Sena fumes as NOTA emerges as first runner up, says ‘dirty politics’ tainted its success

THOUGH ITS candidate Rutuja Latke secured a resounding victory in the Andheri (East) bypoll on Sunday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena or Shiv Sena (UBT) attacked the Shinde-Fadnavis government for “playing dirty politics” and trying to taint its first poll success after the party’s split. The cause for its anger: NOTA (None of the above) option emerging second out of the six candidates in the fray.

“If NOTA has secured large number of votes, it reflects the perverted mindset of the Shinde-Fadnavis government and those supporting them,” said Sena’s chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant.

“If you ask those who voted for NOTA, they will say we did so because we got (currency) notes,” he said, adding that it was an attack at the root of democracy.

While Latke secured more than 66,000 votes, NOTA emerged as the runner up with 12,000 votes, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said was historic on Mumbai’s poll turf.

Neelam Gorhe, who belongs to Uddhav Sena, said NOTA getting favourable treatment from voters shows how attempt was made to “taint” the party’s first victory after the split. “This is an attempt to belittle our democracy and our party’s resounding success…,” she said.

BJP spokesperson Ashish Shelar, while congratulating Latke, said, “It is because the BJP withdrew from the fray that Latke won hands down. But the preference of voters for NOTA shows people are against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.”

Before the polling took place on November 3, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena had alleged that money was being distributed among voters so that they could pick NOTA. The Sena had alleged that a campaign was being run in favour of NOTA.

Anil Parab, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), had alleged that Latke’s rival candidates were urging voters to press NOTA button by paying them money.

The party had even complained to the Election Commission (EC) about the alleged malpractice.

“Money is being distributed among voters to choose the NOTA option. We are also submitting a video clip of some political workers campaigning for NOTA,” Parab had complained to EC.