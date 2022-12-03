‘Those who keep silent equally guilty of insulting Shivaji’: MP Udayanraje Bhosale in Raigad

A day after he remarked that he felt like “chopping off the necks of those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”, BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendant of the Maratha warrior, said on Saturday, “Those who keep silent are equally guilty, like Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Bhosale was speaking to reporters at Raigad where he launched his ‘Akrosh Morcha’ to protest Governor Koshyari’s controversial remarks. Bhosale said he would be touring the entire state to register his protest and create awakening among the masses about the need to follow the path of ‘sarva dharma sambhav’ as shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Governor Koshyari was never a big personality. The post of governor carries honour with it…We will not tolerate insult of Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

At a function recently, governor Koshyari had said that Chhatrapati Shivaji was an icon of the “olden days”, sparking off a controversy with Opposition parties such as the Congress, NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena seeking his removal.

Slamming those supporting the governor, Udayanraje said, “Some people are backing the governor. They are saying, governor did not mean to say, did not mean to say that…Those who are protecting the governor by wrapping blanket around him should feel ashamed of themselves. No one is strongly articulating their views in this matter.”

The governor, Bhosale said, went to the extent of ridiculing social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savtribai Phule. “Should we keep quiet when our national icons are being insulted? The governor has not once but twice insulted Shivaji Maharaj. He has been joined by BJP spokesperson Sudanshu Trivedi…We will show them their place,” he said. While defending V D Savarkar, Trivedi had told a news channel that Shivaji too had written to Aurangzeb when he was in jail.

Stating that the next morcha will be at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Bhosale criticised political parties. “Political parties have become selfish. Leaders only look for selfish gains. Shivaji Maharaj never hankered for power. Currently, everyone seems to have become reactionary,” he said.

In Satara on Friday, Bhosale had used harsh words against those who had “insulted” the Maratha warrior king. “I feel like picking up the sword and chopping the necks of those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Will you not get angry if someone says something against your parents?” he said. On Saturday, when asked about this, Bhosale said, “What I meant was a symbolic gesture…”.