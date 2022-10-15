U-16 Tennis Tournament 2022: Over 120 junior players to take part in tennis tournament starting today

The Vijendra Kulkarni Memorial All India Ranking U-16 Tennis Tournament 2022 will be held from October 15-21.

Organised by Fergusson College with the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA), the event will see over 120 junior players in action on tennis courts at the Fergusson College. Sangram Chaphekar, the tournament director said that the event is being held in memory of the late Vijayendra Kulkarni.

The winner gets a trophy with 50 AITA points, while the runner-up will bag a trophy and 40 AITA points.