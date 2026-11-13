Type 1 diabetes; how early diagnosis, counselling can help children

Rohan (name changed) still remembers his frequent visits to the washroom when he was a three-year-old. A blood test identified the problem as Type 1 diabetes, and for the last 19 years Rohan, who hails from Narayanpur village and is pursuing a diploma in pharmacy, has been visiting Pune every month for his free-of-cost insulin kit. “Taking insulin before every meal has now become second nature. But it is the counselling that has helped me a lot,” says Rohan, who is mindful of the food he eats and proudly talks of how he can resist a favourite vada pav and this Diwali limited sweets to just one ladoo.

Rohan is among the many children who received comprehensive care at the Sweetlings Centre of Excellence for Type 1 diabetes. Run by the Hirabai Cowasji Jehangir Medical Research Institute at Jehangir Hospital, the centre has planned a week-long awareness campaign and free-of-cost diabetes risk assessment activities from November 14 to 21. World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 and also coincides with Children’s Day.

‘Early Action on Diabetes’ being the theme of World Diabetes Day, Dr Anuradha Khadilkar, Director of the centre that provides comprehensive care to over 850 children living with Type 1 diabetes, said that early diagnosis and timely intervention is crucial to prevent complications.

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“Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas, resulting in little or no insulin production. Children with this condition require lifelong insulin treatment. Unlike Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented through lifestyle modifications,” she said.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 3.01 lakh children and adolescents below the age of 20 are living with Type 1 diabetes in India, the highest number reported by any country. Globally, approximately 18.1 lakh children and adolescents in this age group were living with the condition in 2024, with around 2.19 lakh new cases diagnosed during the year. The IDF projects that the number of adults living with diabetes worldwide could reach 85.3 crore by 2050.

Paediatric Endocrinologist Dr Waman Khadilkar said parents should be alert to symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss and persistent fatigue. In children, newly developed bed wetting after having achieved bladder control, increased hunger, weakness, and reduced physical activity could also be warning signs. He cautioned that delayed diagnosis could lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a potentially life-threatening complication. “Since symptoms can develop rapidly in children, parents should seek medical advice without delay if they notice such changes,” he added.

Kids and Diabetes in Schools (KiDS) programme

At Pune’s Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation, a partnership with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), has implemented the Kids and Diabetes in Schools (KiDS) Programme across 13 districts of Maharashtra from July 2025 to April 2026 and reached an impressive 41,297 students and school staff. Nupur Lalvani, who has been living with Type 1 diabetes since the age of 8 and later set up the BlueCircle foundation, said that a need was felt for school-based awareness initiatives.

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“The aim is to build knowledge and understanding of diabetes by educating children and school communities about the different types of diabetes, recognising early signs and symptoms, adopting healthy lifestyle practices and addressing stigma and misconceptions. Equally importantly, we encourage schools to foster inclusive, informed, and supportive environments where children living with diabetes can learn, participate, and thrive without discrimination,” Lalvani said. “The other thought is also about how many state governments are now supporting people living with type 1 diabetes by giving free modern insulin through the public healthcare system – case in point is Rajasthan, Goa and so on. In Pune too, the community is hoping that the state will roll out something similar and they will be able to avail insulin — which is a life-saving medication and is a financial burden for many families,” she added.