Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Two youths use forged tickets to enter Pune airport and see off classmate, booked

The police said the two were caught after CISF personnel got suspicious on seeing them leave the airport and checked their tickets again.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 10, 2022 4:40:09 pm
The incident took place around 1.10 pm on Monday.

The police booked two college students who entered the Pune International Airport using a forged screenshot of an air ticket to see off a classmate who was leaving for Jaipur, but were caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while leaving the airport, officers said.

An FIR has been registered against two BCom students, both aged 21, who study at a city college under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating and forgery based on a complaint by a CISF official posted at the airport, the police said. The incident took place around 1.10 pm on Monday, they added.

An officer from Vimantal police station said, “On Monday afternoon, a female classmate of the two boys was leaving for Jaipur as their exams got over. The two youths entered the airport by showing tickets to the CISF personnel on duty at the departure gate. After the two saw the girl off, they came out of the arrival gate… The CISF personnel got suspicious and checked their tickets. It came to light that they had used forged screenshots to enter the airport.”

The police said the youths are yet to be placed under arrest.

