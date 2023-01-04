scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Two youths in Pune kill woman who demanded liquor from them

According to the police, an argument broke out on January 1 after the woman approached the youngsters for liquor following which the duo smashed her face with stone that led to her death.

The body of the woman was found on an open plot opposite the Mayfair Eleganza society in Kondhwa on the morning of January 2, the police said in a statement. (File/ Representational)

Two youngsters, including a minor boy, allegedly murdered a woman at the Kondhwa area in Pune, Maharashtra, on January 1 following a quarrel that broke out after she demanded liquor from them, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed two youngsters, including 20-year-old Jaid Shaikh of Shivneri Nagar, Kondhwa, and a minor boy on Monday. The police said that attempts are on to identify the woman.

The body of the woman was found on an open plot opposite the Mayfair Eleganza society in Kondhwa on the morning of January 2, the police said in a statement.

The Kondhwa police registered a case of murder on January 2.

Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
More from Pune

According to the police, on January 1 an argument broke out after the woman approached the youngsters for liquor around 9 pm following which the duo smashed her face with a stone that led to her death.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 11:13 IST
