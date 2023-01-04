Two youths in Pune kill woman who demanded liquor from them

Two youngsters, including a minor boy, allegedly murdered a woman at the Kondhwa area in Pune, Maharashtra, on January 1 following a quarrel that broke out after she demanded liquor from them, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed two youngsters, including 20-year-old Jaid Shaikh of Shivneri Nagar, Kondhwa, and a minor boy on Monday. The police said that attempts are on to identify the woman.

The body of the woman was found on an open plot opposite the Mayfair Eleganza society in Kondhwa on the morning of January 2, the police said in a statement.

The Kondhwa police registered a case of murder on January 2.

According to the police, on January 1 an argument broke out after the woman approached the youngsters for liquor around 9 pm following which the duo smashed her face with a stone that led to her death.