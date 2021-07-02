Two youths drown in water-filled quarry in Lonavala

They entered a quarry filled with water, near the Sinhagad Institute in Lonavala, for a swim

Two youngsters who had gone to Lonavala for a birthday celebration drowned in a quarry filled with water on Thursday.

Akshay Gurav (25), who was celebrating his birthday on Thursday, had gone to Lonavala with four of his friends. They entered a quarry filled with water, near the Sinhagad Institute in Lonavala, for a swim.

But Akshay and his friend Dhirendra Tripathi (24) drowned in the water. On receiving information, a team of Lonavala Rural Police and Shivdurga Rescue Pathak rushed to the spot. They fished out the bodies of the two youngsters.

