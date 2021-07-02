Two youths drown in water-filled quarry in Lonavala

July 2, 2021 9:21:58 pm
Two youngsters who had gone to Lonavala for a birthday celebration drowned in a quarry filled with water on Thursday.
Akshay Gurav (25), who was celebrating his birthday on Thursday, had gone to Lonavala with four of his friends. They entered a quarry filled with water, near the Sinhagad Institute in Lonavala, for a swim.
But Akshay and his friend Dhirendra Tripathi (24) drowned in the water. On receiving information, a team of Lonavala Rural Police and Shivdurga Rescue Pathak rushed to the spot. They fished out the bodies of the two youngsters.
– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-