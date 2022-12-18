Two youths arrested for ‘selling drugs inside courier packages’

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police has arrested two youths for allegedly selling drugs inside courier packages. Police have identified the accused as Harshad Ingle (21) of Mulshi and Bhagwat Surnar (20).

Acting on a tip-off received by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, a police team laid a trap and nabbed the two from the Pune – Bangalore Highway on Friday.

During searches, the police found banned drugs in their two- wheelers. A police statement said that 1.57 kg of marijuana and 106 grams of ‘charas’ were seized from Ingle’s vehicle, while 2.1 kg of marijuana was seized from Surnar’s two-wheeler.

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, “The accused worked as delivery boys. They got the contraband packed in courier boxes from the wanted accused, who used to get orders from their customers through online forums. Search is on for the other accused.”

An FIR has been registered at Sinhagad road police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.