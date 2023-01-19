scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Two youths arrested on extortion charges in Pune’s Dhankawadi

The youngsters were arrested after a paan stall owner filed a complaint saying they had threatened to break his stall if he refused to pay them money every month.

youth in extortion case puneThe police identified the accused as criminals with a police record. (Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Two youths arrested on extortion charges in Pune’s Dhankawadi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Pune city police have arrested two youngsters on charges of extortion for allegedly demanding money from a paan stall owner in Dhankawadi.

The police identified the accused, who were arrested on Wednesday, as Ganesh Sunil More (25) and Mayur Narayan Darwatkar (26), residents of Sambhaji Nagar in Dhankawadi.

According to the police, on January 11, the anti-extortion cell of the Crime Branch received a complaint from a paan stall owner saying that two people were threatening to break his stall if he refused to pay them money every month.

Also Read |Extortion calls made investor drop Rs 6,000 crore Maha plan last year: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

The police identified the accused as criminals with a police record. Following a tip-off received by policeman Sanjay Bhapkar, a Crime Branch team headed by inspector Ajay Waghmare arrested the duo from the Dhankawadi area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
More from Pune

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against them at the Sahakar Nagar police station under sections 384, 386, 506 and 34 invoking charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, among others, of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 10:17 IST
Next Story

‘Indian politics needs more like her’: Jairam Ramesh on Jacinda Ardern stepping down as New Zealand PM

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close