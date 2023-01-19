Two youths arrested on extortion charges in Pune’s Dhankawadi

The Pune city police have arrested two youngsters on charges of extortion for allegedly demanding money from a paan stall owner in Dhankawadi.

The police identified the accused, who were arrested on Wednesday, as Ganesh Sunil More (25) and Mayur Narayan Darwatkar (26), residents of Sambhaji Nagar in Dhankawadi.

According to the police, on January 11, the anti-extortion cell of the Crime Branch received a complaint from a paan stall owner saying that two people were threatening to break his stall if he refused to pay them money every month.

The police identified the accused as criminals with a police record. Following a tip-off received by policeman Sanjay Bhapkar, a Crime Branch team headed by inspector Ajay Waghmare arrested the duo from the Dhankawadi area.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against them at the Sahakar Nagar police station under sections 384, 386, 506 and 34 invoking charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, among others, of the Indian Penal Code.