Two Yerwada inmates escape from temporary prison, 1 caught

Within 12 hours of the incident, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police nabbed Sayyad, while search is on for Akash Babulal Pawar. (File) Within 12 hours of the incident, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police nabbed Sayyad, while search is on for Akash Babulal Pawar. (File)

Two inmates lodged in a temporary prison on the premises of a government hostel in Yerwada escaped in the early hours of Saturday. Police have identified the two inmates as Arshad Hanif Sayyad (20) and Akash Babulal Pawar (26).

Within 12 hours of the incident, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police nabbed Sayyad, while search is on for Pawar.

Pawar is an accused in an attempt to murder case lodged at Wakad police station, while Sayyad was booked in multiple robbery cases registered with Khadki, Bhosari, Wakad and Yerwada police stations.

The duo were earlier lodged at the Yerwada Central Prison but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they were among the inmates who were shifted to the temporary prison.

They were found missing from the temporary prison around 5.30 am on Saturday. Jail officials conducted searches in the area but failed to trace them. A fresh offence was lodged against them at the Yerwada police station.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Sayyad in Pimple Saudagar area on Saturday evening. He was then handed over to the Yerwada police station for further investigation.

A government hostel for Scheduled Caste students, located near the Press Colony in Yerwada, has been designated as a temporary prison to house new inmates during the pandemic. Last month, an inmate identified as Balasaheb Govind Kamble (50) had attempted to escape from the same temporary prison.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd