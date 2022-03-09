Two years of pandemic: How Pune rose to the challenge

IT’S BEEN two years but they remember it like it was yesterday. It was on March 9, 2020, when the couple in their fifties, on their return from Dubai, was detected positive for Covid-19 – the first patients of the infection in the city as well as the state. Though they recovered after a stay at Pune’s Naidu Hospital, and managed to evade the infection in the subsequent two waves, the couple from Sinhagad Road do not want to leave anything to chance. They are seen with their masks on at all times in public, even when the number of cases is low.

Until now, more than 14.5 lakh persons have tested positive for the infection across the district. Of this, over 6.6 lakh are from Pune city and according to both civic and state health authorities, Pune was among the worst-hit cities in the country. As many as 19,682 Covid deaths were recorded in Pune district of which 9,348 were from the city. Dr Sanjeev Wavare, Assistant health chief, Pune Municipal Corporation, told The Indian Express that Pune was worst-affected during the second wave when on a single day on April 8, 2021, 8,600 persons were detected with the infection.

The third wave was relatively kinder to the city as even though the number of active cases rose significantly, hospital admissions was less than two per cent, a huge improvement from 30-35 per cent admission rate recorded during the second wave. “We are on an alert and prepared for any future wave,” Wavare said.

Pune city-based Maharashtra surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate recalled that much before the first case of coronavirus was detected in Pune, state health authorities had already held preparatory meetings with Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology to decide on further course of action. “From three main laboratories, we had 688 laboratories being involved in performing Covid tests. Of these, 479 labs in Maharashtra were government-run,” Dr Awate said.

Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, said that the first few days of the pandemic was a steep learning curve for everyone in the administration. “We came to grips with the situation fast and took necessary steps to tackle the pandemic. We discussed general guidelines provided by GoI and WHO and immediately started screening passengers from foreign countries. Due to effective management, rural areas of Pune had only 48 cases till end of May 2020,” Prasad said.

L S Shashidhara, co-founder of Pune Knowledge Cluster, who worked closely with PMC and other organisations to provide science-based inputs for public health policies, said, “People of Pune rose to the occasion and provided one of the best role models of how officials and civil society can come together and address the pandemic. We still need to understand why Pune is a hotspot for epidemics and why it has reported a large number of Covid cases and deaths. However, the rapid response to save lives during the second wave has been exemplary,” he said.

Corporate sector also did its bit in fighting the pandemic. “When crisis as big as Covid-19 disrupts the lives and livelihoods globally, I believe it is imperative to have a structured approach, a robust policy and above all, collaborative efforts. With this thought, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR) was conceived, a virtual platform for collaborative efforts to fight against unprecedented health and socio-economic challenges posed by the onset of Covid-19,” Dr Sudhir Mehta, lead and coordinator, PPCR, and President, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, said. The platform comprised over 250 private and government hospitals, 10 government offices, 150 corporates and 50 members from the non-profit sector.