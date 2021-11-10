Maharashtra: Two-year-old found dead inside biogas tank in Ambegaon

A two-year-old boy, who had gone missing from his house in Ambegaon taluka on Monday, was found dead on Tuesday morning in a biogas tank installed next to his house.

The boy has been identified as Krishna Gadhave, a resident of Shingne village in Ambegaon Taluka, located around 70 km from Pune city. Officials from Manchal police station said Krishna went missing from his house on Monday morning. He was last seen playing in the frontyard of the house around 9.30 am.

Police Naik N B Khaire of Manchar police station said, “The body of the boy was found in the biogas tank on the premises of the house on Tuesday morning. The boy is suspected to have fallen into the tank through the damaged lid, which has a couple of large holes. Further probe is on.”