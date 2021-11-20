Two-year-old boy killed in road mishap at Wagholi

A two-year-old boy was killed after a four-wheeler knocked down a motorcycle at Wagholi on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road on Friday afternoon. The deceased, Shreyas Kokane, was a resident of Lonikand.

A 17-year-old boy, who was riding the motorcycle, has lodged the FIR in this case at Lonikand police station.

The complainant along with his uncle’s son, Shreyas, and a friend Vivek Suryawanshi, were going to Kharadi when a four-wheeler knocked down their motorcycle at 12.30 pm.

Sheryas died in the impact while the complainant and Suryawanshi sustained injuries.

The four-wheeler driver has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 (a)(causing death by negligence), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others), 338 (causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.