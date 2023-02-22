scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Two women out for morning walk in Pune district die after unidentified vehicle hits them from behind

The police identified the deceased as Archana Sanmath and Anita Shivaji Shinde, both residents of Anand Nagar in Indapur.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Walchandnagar police station. (File photo)
Two women out for morning walk in Pune district die after unidentified vehicle hits them from behind
Two women died Wednesday morning after an unidentified vehicle knocked them down while they were out for a morning walk on a service road on the Baramati-Indapur Palkhi highway in Pune district.

The police identified the deceased as Archana Sanmath and Anita Shivaji Shinde, both residents of Anand Nagar in Indapur. The police added that the accident took place around 7 am. While Archana died on the spot, Anita succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Walchandnagar police station. Assistant police inspector Vikram Salunkhe, who is investigating the case, said, “The deceased women are in their 40s. The probe revealed that a heavy vehicle hit them in the morning. Further investigation is on.”

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 19:48 IST
