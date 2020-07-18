Pune: Two women from Uganda arrested for ‘operating sex racket’

The women have been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and Foreigners Act. (Representational Image) The women have been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and Foreigners Act. (Representational Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested two women, both from Uganda, for allegedly operating a sex racket at their residence in Thergaon area.

The first information report in this case was lodged at the Wakad police station on Friday. Police said the two women allegedly contacted customers through a WhatsApp number, and then called them to their rented house.

Assistant Police Inspector Sapna Devtale, investigation officer of the case, said, “The probe so far has revealed that the accused came to India in 2018 on a business visa. They also worked in garment businesses in Mumbai and Pune. But even after their visa period expired, they continued to reside in India and were found to be operating a sex racket.”

Now, police want to probe whether the women are linked to a larger network of sex racketeers. A Pune court has remanded the accused to police custody till July 19 for further investigation.

