scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Two women dead, six injured in highway accident in Satara

The accident took place on Pune-Bengaluru highway around 5.30 am.

TWO WOMEN died in a road accident near Khambatki tunnel at Bhuinj in Satara district on the Pune-Bengaluru highway around 5.30 am on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Ranjana Dnyaneshwar Saraf (52) and Kantikabai Jadhav (70). Police said six other persons including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl were left injured in the mishap.

According to police, members of the Saraf family from Pune had gone to Gokarna Mahabaleshwar in an SUV. While returning, the driver lost control due to which the car collided on the road side near Khambatki tunnel.

More from Pune

Satara police rushed to the spot and took the victims to a hospital. Two women were declared dead, while five others were provided treatment at the hospital in Shirwal. An FIR has been lodged at Bhuinj police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, Always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, Always
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 05:24 IST
Next Story

Konkan records highest turnout at 91.02%, Nashik lowest at 49.28%

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close