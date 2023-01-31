Two women dead, six injured in highway accident in Satara

TWO WOMEN died in a road accident near Khambatki tunnel at Bhuinj in Satara district on the Pune-Bengaluru highway around 5.30 am on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Ranjana Dnyaneshwar Saraf (52) and Kantikabai Jadhav (70). Police said six other persons including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl were left injured in the mishap.

According to police, members of the Saraf family from Pune had gone to Gokarna Mahabaleshwar in an SUV. While returning, the driver lost control due to which the car collided on the road side near Khambatki tunnel.

Satara police rushed to the spot and took the victims to a hospital. Two women were declared dead, while five others were provided treatment at the hospital in Shirwal. An FIR has been lodged at Bhuinj police station.